INDIANAPOLIS — It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our precious Bradford. Bradford Rex Bego, 8, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Bradford was born to Brian and Jacquelyn Bego on March 31, 2013.
Bradford was full of excitement and always had a smile on his face. He loved Legos, swimming and being outdoors. His interests included dinosaurs, construction equipment, airplanes and monster trucks. Bradford participated in CrossFit Kids and enjoyed spending time on the lake with his family. He wanted to be a soldier when he grew up and was always fascinated with the military and armed forces.
Bradford loved his family and his school. He attended St. Louis de Montfort in Fishers, where he made many friendships and happy memories. He was very intelligent and had a vibrant personality that brought much happiness to those around him. He was a truly wonderful brother, son, cousin and friend.
Bradford was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rex Bercaw.
He is survived by his parents, Brian and Jacquelyn (Bercaw) Bego; brothers, Declan (6) and Noah (3); grandparents, David and Barbara Bego, of Fishers, Indiana; Richard and Kristine (Kane Bercaw) Gartner, of Clear Lake, Indiana; aunts and uncles, Kelly (Bego) and Matt Simerly, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mark and Blair Bego, of Nashville, Tennessee, Alison (Bercaw) and Justin Aldrich (Godparents), of Corunna, Indiana; cousins, Jackson and Andrew Simerly, Ally Bego, Ava and Elle Aldrich; and beloved family pets, Kors and Azzy.
Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Geist, 7855 Cork Road, Indianapolis, IN 46236, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road, Fishers, IN 46038.
Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Bradford’s love for his school family, please donate to St. Louis de Montfort Catholic School in Bradford’s name.
Bradford never met a stranger. He was caring, thoughtful, smart, energetic and kind. If you knew Bradford personally, the family asks that you please share your stories and memories of him, so that they may look back on them and remember his legacy.
Memories may be shared online at flannerbuchanan.com.
