AUBURN — Rachel Lyn Cole, 55, of Auburn, Indiana, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on March 30, 1968, in Auburn, to Francis L. and Judith E. (Shaffer) Bell.
Rachel worked for Dr. K. Michael Hayes Orthodontist in Auburn for more than 25 years. She then worked for C & A Tool in Auburn for three years.
She married Mike John Cole on Oct. 19, 2013, in Poneto, Indiana, and he survives in Auburn.
Rachel loved animals and enjoyed volunteering at the DeKalb Humane Society in rural Auburn. She also enjoyed gardening, time spent in Michigan, long walks in our local parks and most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Also surviving are her stepdaughter, Ashley (Matt) Utterback, of Huntertown; three step-grandchildren, Payton Utterback, Brantley Utterback and Madelyn Utterback; brother, Brian Bell, of Auburn; two nephews, Dalton Bell and Dominick Bell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Bonnie Cole, of Garrett; Mike’s siblings, Dave Cole, of Garrett, Bob (Joni) Cole, of Garrett, Amanda (Tim) Hebauf, of Galion, Ohio, and Matt (Abby) Cole, of Avilla; several nieces and nephews; and an uncle, Robert Bell, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private graveside service will take place on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.