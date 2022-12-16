WOLCOTTVILE — Kristina Marie Yoder, 35, of Wolcottville, Indiana, (district 23-1), died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Sedona Wellness Retreat, Sedona, Arizona, following a year-long battle with cancer.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1987, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Daniel Jay and Frieda (Mast) Bontrager.
On Oct. 5, 2006, in Rome City, Indiana, she married Jay Yoder, and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Joshua Aaron Yoder, Ryan Daniel Yoder, and Benjamin Lynn Yoder, all at home; her parents, Daniel and Frieda Bontrager, of Rome City; four sisters, Juanita (Dale) Miller, of Wolcottville, Linda (Omer) Miller, of Rome City, Marilyn (Wayne) Nisley,of Millersburg and Jolene (Myron) Miller, of Wawaka; brother, Duane Bontrager, of Kendallville; 23 nieces and nephews; and grandmother, Juanita Mast, of Rome City.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Perry Mast and Joe and Ida Mae Bontrager.
Kristina was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, and all day on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Kenny Schrock residence, 6810 S. C.R. 150E, Wolcottville.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, also at the Kenny Schrock residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Levi W. Bontrager and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Clearspring Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
