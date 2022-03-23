Darwin Genth
COLUMBIA CITY — Darwin E. Genth, age 90, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 4:40 a.m., on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne.
Born on Aug. 21, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Howard and Elloise (Glick) Genth.
Darwin attended Washington Center High School and graduated with the Class of 1949.
He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
On July 23, 1955, he married Barbara Richardson at Washington Center United Methodist Church.
Darwin was a grain/hog farmer and worked for Essex Wire, Fort Wayne, for 16 years. He also worked for Whitley County Consolidated Schools for 32 years as a janitor and then as a bus driver, until his retirement in 2002.
Darwin was a member of First Church of God, Columbia City. He loved God and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Genth, of Columbia City; children, Philip (Karyle) Genth and Julie (Tom) Henney, both of Columbia City; grandchildren, Shanna (Josh) English, T. Craig (Janna) Henney, Noah (Danielle) Genth, Luke (Tiffany) Genth, Lindsay (Daniel) Malicki, Jenna (Kyle) Thiele and Joel (Ashley) Genth; two honorary grandchildren, Evelyn and Julia Valentine; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Arnola Emerick, of Ossian; sister-in-law, Edna Genth, of Columbia City; and brother-in-law, Wayne VanNess, of Wabash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arnold Genth; sister, Pat VanNess; and brother-in-law, Robert Emerick.
Friends may call on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Darwin will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday March 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Darwin may be made to Parkview Hospice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family online condolences or to sign the guest register.
