BUTLER — Some people just grab you with their personality, dedication and love of people and life.
Bob Gerber, forever known as “Gerb,” was one of those.
Gerber, 72, died Aug. 13, and left a lasting impact on the Butler community and Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
For 30 years, he served as an umpire at Butler Youth League baseball games. Longer than that, he could be found patrolling the sidelines for a number of Eastside teams, most notably basketball.
“He touched a lot of lives,” said daughter Bobbie. “He was always going around, clapping his hands and talking to people. He had a nickname for everyone.
“He loved Eastside. His life was sports, basketball especially, but he also loved golf and umpiring,” she said. While the youth baseball field was across the railroad tracks many blocks from the house, Bobbie said, “You could hear him yelling out strikes from our house halfway across town. It was hilarious.”
Gerber was a member of Eastside’s 1966 boys basketball sectional championship team, and he started his coaching career with junior high boys basketball in 1981. Later, he assisted his daughter coaching junior high girls basketball.
As a player himself in the boys basketball program, Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard got to know Gerber. He became godfather to Willard’s three children.
“One of the things I remember most, they used to have a 3-on-3 tournament during Butler Days. I can remember how good he was. One time, he didn’t miss the whole game,” Willard said.
Willard and Gerber coached junior high boys basketball together. “Basketball was his life,” Willard said. “Getting to coach with him was great.”
“Girls basketball was a little bit of a reality check for him,” Bobbie said. “He had to understand these were younger girls and they didn’t understand some of the things he was trying to tell them, but he got used to it.”
When the college basketball tournament rolled around every March, the Gerber household was the place to be. Friends, family members and fellow coaches would fill out brackets and watch basketball. After a game was done, his ritual was to check everybody’s bracket.
Not everybody knew that Gerber received a Purple Heart for his service to his country.
Drafted into the U.S. Army after graduation, he served in Vietnam from March 1967 until October the following year, serving as a sharpshooter. Because he was stationed overseas, he didn’t meet his daughter for almost 10 months.
One day, Gerber’s group was walking through a field when the lead soldier stepped on a land mine. That sent shrapnel through the group. Gerber, the fourth one in the group, sustained shrapnel injuries to the face.
“Deep down, he was a worker,” Willard said. “He wasn’t one who enjoyed sitting down a lot. He enjoyed getting things done” and was right there when one of his neighbors or friends needed help with a project.
“As a coach, he was an old-fashioned, stern type of guy,” Willard said. “I have a video of him on the bus singing along to an Elvis song. It was good for the kids to see that side of him.”
“He didn’t get mad about many things,” Bobbie said. “He was light-hearted and very easy-going. He always loved being silly, singing and dancing.”
One of Gerber’s favorite singers was Bob Seger. Recently, his daughter went to Seger’s concert in Indianapolis. She said, “I cried at least three or four times, because it reminded me of him singing.”
