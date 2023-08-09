AUBURN — William F. “Bill” Moree, 79 of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1943, in Garrett, to William R. and Nellie (Lung) Moree.
He was a 1961 graduate of Garrett High School. He went on to graduate from Manchester College in 1965, and he later earned a Master’s Degree from St. Frances College in Fort Wayne in 1972.
Bill married Carol Blue on May 27, 1967, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville. She resides in Auburn.
He began his teaching career at Kendallville High School. He also taught at Garrett High School, Mitchell High School and DeKalb High School, retiring in 2001. He started his coaching career as an assistant football coach at Kendallville and Garrett High Schools before getting his first head football coaching job at Mitchell High School. He came to DeKalb and served as their head football coach from 1973 until 1981.
Bill was a member of Garrett Zion Lutheran Church and he enjoyed gardening, woodworking and attending Indiana University Football games.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carol Moree, of Auburn; his daughter; Mindy Gardner, of Auburn; and four grandchildren, Hannah Epple, Madison Epple, Jacob Gardner and Jackson Gardner.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date, with burial to take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738 and DeKalb High School Athletic Department, 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo, IN 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
