KENDALLVILLE — Penny Ellen (Pepple) Countryman, 73, passed away at her home in Parker, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1947, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Harold and Ruth (Wilson) Pepple. Penny spent her entire life in and around the Kendallville area until moving to Colorado five years ago.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1966, and attended Ball State University, where she graduated with a teaching degree in 1970, and was an Alpha Phi sorority member. She earned her Master's degree from IUPU Fort Wayne in 1972.
Penny spent five years as a third-grade teacher at Southwest Allen Schools in Fort Wayne. After her teaching career, she continued to tutor students and never stopped learning herself. In 1978, she earned her Real Estate Broker license.
Throughout her life, Penny was also an active member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville and worked as the church Treasurer for more than 22 years.
Penny will be remembered for her caring and compassionate nature, her strength and resiliency, and her joke-telling. She made an instant impact on everyone she met, and she was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Her home in Kendallville was a frequent stop for friends and family who knew they could count on a good laugh around her dining room table. Although it was difficult to leave Kendallville, Penny treasured the past few years in Colorado, as she was able to spend time spoiling the granddaughters she adored.
Penny is survived by her daughter, Sarah and Steve Bellino and twin granddaughters, of Parker, Colorado; her sister, Peggy and Bob Bohde, of Kendallville, Indiana; and two generations of nieces and nephews.
There will not be any public viewing or service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.