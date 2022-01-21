ANGOLA —Christine (Ankenbruck) Webb, 74, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Lakeland Nursing Home in Angola.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1947, in Bippus, Indiana, to Clifford and Jean Webb.
She was a graduate of Clear Creek High School and worked at Kohls in Angola.
She was a Corvette enthusiast, having owned several of them over the years. She had gotten her pilot's license about 20 years ago, and had a winter home in Pine Shadows Air Park in Fort Myers, Florida. She had a knack for interior decorating and had used that talent to sell many new homes when she lived on Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Christine loved spending time with family and friends on the boat on Lake James.
Christine is survived by a daughter, Jill Enos; grandson, Josh Enos; sister, Caroline (Paul) Howard; brothers, John (Jeanie) Webb and Bill Webb; and “sister by choice”, Rita Tilghman-Bauman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Jean Webb; and a sister, Angie Webb.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorials may be made to the family, c/o daughter, Jill Enos, to help with medical and final expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.