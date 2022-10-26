MONTGONERY, Mich. — David Philip “Dave” Longardner, age 64, of California Township, Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at his home, following an extended illness.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1958, in Angola, Indiana, to Carl and Martha (Hegerfeld) Longardner.
Dave graduated from Quincy High School.
Dave was a jack of all trades and worked most of his life as a diesel mechanic. He owned “The Shop” with brothers, eventually becoming Big Tom’s Garage.
He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandkids, and collecting oil lamps.
Survivors include his sons, Casey (Justine) Longardner, of Orland, Indiana, and Andrew (Kelley) Longardner, of Montgomery, Michigan; grandchildren, Landon, Kylee, Brayden, Mia, Caleb and Victoria; brother, Bob Longardner, of Montgomery, Michigan, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dustin Longardner; his parents, Carl and Martha Longardner; and brothers, Kaye Longardner and Tom Longardner.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Following his wishes, cremation will take place after visitation.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of Casey or Andrew Longardner.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
