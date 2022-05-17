LIGONIER — Lester Dean Miller, 85, of Ligonier, Indiana, died at 12:54 p.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Avalon Village Nursing Care in Ligonier.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1936, in Middlebury, Indiana, to Amos and Della Dora (Lantz) Miller.
On Nov. 27, 1955, in Ligonier, he married Marilyn Moser and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are three children, Robin (Joyce) Miller, of Ligonier, Kristen (Dale) Cox, of Bradenton, Florida, and Tim (Tracy) Miller, of Ligonier; seven grandchildren, Lorielle (Pete) Phares, Robin (Ben) Bickle, Joel (Luci) Cox, Joshua (Hayley) Cox, Reed (Kalynn) Miller, Tara Miller (fiancé Brandon Pruitt) and Tori Miller (fiancé Andrew Hagerman); six great-grandchildren, Nichelle and Nevin Phares, Benton and Aubin Bickle and Charlotte and Christopher Cooper-Cox; and brother, Lowell (Lee) Miller, of Middlebury.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joyce M. Cripe.
Lester was a member of the Elks, Studebaker Drivers Club Inc., and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).
He began working with his father at Miller's Garage in Middlebury. He then became owner operator of a Case dealership, drove for Cardinal Bus, and served as vice president of engineering at Starcraft. He was a co-founder of Rockwood and owner operator of Solar Boats. Lester then worked in the engineering department at Terry Bass Boats, Bremen Sport Equipment, Chris-Craft, Wheeled Coach, Coachmen, Road Quest, and Fabwell Inc. He liked flying his plane and in retirement he was a farmer and loved going to truck shows. Lester also enjoyed attending sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he and his wife wintered for many years in Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, also at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Tamra Gerber.
Burial will be at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
Memorials may be given to Richville United Methodist Church in Ligonier.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.