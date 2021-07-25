AUBURN — Carol Rase of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Betz Nursing and Rehabilitation, at the age of 72.
She was born on July 6, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a graduate of Bishop Luers High School, Class of 1967.
After many years in the retail industry, she retired from Kroger in 2018. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Auburn.
Carol married Brian Rase in May 1974, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Brian currently resides in Auburn, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Brian, three sons Jeremy (Tina), Justin and Jason; her sister, Connie Lehman, of Erie, Colorado; and brother, Michael Kaminski, of Seattle, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bernard and Catherine (Norton) Kaminski.
Carol loved all animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, donating several afghans to the local Women’s Care Center. She was an avid fan of the Moody Blues and traveled all over the country to see them in concert throughout her life.
A memorial service will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the DeKalb Humane Society or the Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
