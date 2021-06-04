BRYAN, Ohio — Sharon K. Pristas, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:25 a.m., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Pristas was a graduate of Angola High School in Angola, Indiana, and was a licensed real estate agent, representing Coldwell Banker and Frey and Sons during her career.
She was a member of ARTS (Association Recognizing Talented Students) and was active with the Williams County Playhouse. She was an accomplished seamstress, was formerly active with Bryan First Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher, and currently attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan.
Sharon K. Pristas was born on Sept. 17, 1946, in Angola, the daughter of Earl and Helen (Wyatt) Schnetzler.
Survivors include one son, Andrew Pristas, of Libertyville, Illinois; one daughter, Lisa (Vince) DiNinno, of Los Angeles, California; three grandchildren, Jack and Ryan Pristas and Tara DiNinno; and her sister, Cindy Hamilton, of Denton, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Bill and Terry Schnetzler.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. Casual attire is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.