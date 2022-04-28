AUBURN — Billy G. Robertson, age 89, of Auburn, Indiana, passed on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Betty, who resides in Auburn; their daughter, C. Janise Cobbs, of Auburn; and their son, Lindon and his wife, Deborah, of Andover, Massachusetts. Bill was blessed with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His five grandchildren and their spouses include Janelle E. and Justin M. Nolan, Matthew L. Cobbs and fiancée, Courtney L. Zapf, Benjamin and Ruth Robertson, Luke and Cinthia Robertson, and Hannah Robertson and fiancé, Adam Krulewicz. His six great grandchildren include Elijah M. Nolan, Eve J. Nolan, Elena A. Nolan, Isaac G. Robertson, Dorothy R. Robertson and Suzanna H. Robertson.
Bill was born on Oct. 19, 1932, in Bradford, Arkansas, to Orville W. and Lona L. (Tanner) Robertson. Bill remained close to his family roots in Bradford and enjoyed visiting most every year for his high school reunion and the hometown festival, which also provided for a frequent reunion with his siblings and extended family.
Bill is survived by four siblings, including his sisters, Wanda Lee Yarbarough and Norma B. Harmon; and brother, Rodger D. (Sandra) Robertson, all of Bradford, Arkansas; and brother, James E. (Louise) Robertson, of Eldon, Missouri. He has many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family, who will miss him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, O. Leon Robertson and Junior R. Robertson; and one sister, Paulina.
Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and then settled in Michigan, where he married Betty L. Bowling, on July 2, 1955.
He had a long career in data processing, working on some of the earliest mainframe computers. He moved the family to Auburn in 1969, to join Cooper Tire as a systems analyst and later worked for Messenger Corporation as a data processing manager. In the final years of his career, he was a consultant and he and Betty moved to various areas of the country.
In 2003, Bill and Betty retired to Auburn, where they have resided since. Bill had a lifelong affiliation with the Church of Christ and served as treasurer for the church at various times. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, woodworking and gardening. In recent years he became an avid puzzler, working on word searches, sudoku and jigsaw puzzles, sometimes up to 2000 pieces. But his favorite, number one activity, was always spending time with his family.
Memorial services will be held at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a two-hour visitation time preceding the services.
Burial will follow the services at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, DAV.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
