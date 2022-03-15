WAWAKA — Vance Lowell Thompson, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born on April 15, 2009, the son of Mitch and Carrie (Weber) Thompson in Goshen, Indiana.
Vance loved trains, swimming, evening rides on his golf cart, admiring the moon and the stars and being outdoors. He also loved tinkering in the garage with his daddy, doing crafts with mommy, and his dog, Sparky. Vance had a smile that could brighten your day and he was loved beyond words.
He is survived by his parents, Mitch and Carrie Thompson of Wawaka, Indiana; a brother, Cory (Carissa) Davidsen, of Albion, Indiana; grandparents, Barry and Betty Thompson, of Wawaka, Indiana, and Kay and Roy Collins, of Wawaka, Indiana; a niece, Rhylee Davidsen; and a nephew, Bryant Davidsen, both of Albion, Indiana; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene Weber and Robert Shannon; a cousin, Anthony Michael Carter; and his great-grandparents.
A funeral service will be held in Vance’s honor on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier.
Pastor Terry Hines will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m., on Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.