Louise Troehler 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Louise C. Troehler, 71, of Auburn, Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Auburn Village.Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How would you grade the Aggies' overall performance against Lamar on Saturday? You voted: A B C D F Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKendallville motorcyclist killed in crashLigonier Community Fiesta returns this weekLaGrange man arrested after 24-hour manhuntAngola teen jailed for incestJust Breathe Salt Room opens in AngolaLakeland preschool program off to a good startEN's Pepple selected as INSHAPE Teacher of YearFugitive's wound from officer's shot not from a bulletBeiswanger receives the Rolland nursing scholarshipDeputy shoots at suspect at West Otter Lake Images Videos CommentedCarnegie goes fine free (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD114447 KD114933 KD114659 Top Jobs KD115112 KD114410 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Eastside runners finish 4-7 at Super Dual Blazer soccer team edged by Lakeland Blazers knock off No. 5 Eagles Eastside, Churubusco football box Seeing double and triple at Eastside Eastside band third at DeKalb Cardi B plans to have another child after next tour and album Christina Aguilera got 'really' scared' that touring would disrupt her kids' routines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.