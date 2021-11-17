INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Andrew Dekker vanStraten, 55, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home with family and friends at his side, following a battle with cancer.
Eric was born on Dec. 9, 1965, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of the late Arie and Catharina (Tina) VanStraten.
He graduated from DeKalb High School and attended Butler University, where he met many of his lifetime friends.
He loved traveling to Europe and especially to the Netherlands. Eric was very involved with the Dutch Shepherd Rescue Society and really enjoyed his personal dog, Femke.
He is survived by his significant other, Karri Emly, of Indianapolis; sisters, Helen Caldwell, of Morgantown, Indiana, JoAnn DeVenney, of Bentonville, Arkansas; and brother, John VanStraten, of Auburn, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.