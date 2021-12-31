HAMILTON — Thomas D. Rose, 74, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 11, 1947, in Angola, Indiana. to Ned and Mary E. “Mamie” (Kyle) Rose.
Tom graduated from Angola High School.
He married Brenda S. Haverstock on Oct. 10, 1987.
Tom was a U.S. Army veteran.
He had been the Service Manager at Maxton Motors in Angola, Indiana, and then most recently the Service Manager when he retired from Dunham Motor Sales.
Tom attended Hamilton United Methodist Church.
He was a member of the Fish & Game Club in Hamilton, Indiana, and of the Veterans of Foreign War.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda S. Rose, of Hamilton, Indiana; his children, Tommy (Lucianna) Rose, of Hamilton, Indiana, Todd (Brittany) Rose, of Hamilton, Indiana, Alicia Rose, of Hamilton, Indiana; and stepson, Brandon DePriest, of Hamilton, Indiana. Also surviving are his brother, Doug Franze, of Ray, Michigan; two sisters, Deva Diane Warstler, of Mongo, Indiana, and Denise (Scott) Birely, of Columbia City, Indiana; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary E. “Mamie” Myers; and brother, Rex Franze.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at a later date at Eddy Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.