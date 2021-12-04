ANGOLA — Sylvia Gurzynski passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the age of 88, in Clearwater, Florida, where she spent her winters.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edmund; and son, Jeffrey.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle (Warren) Abadie; sons, Brian and David Gurzynski; grandsons, Jeffrey (Katie) Abadie and Patrick (Lindsey) Abadie; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexandra and Tanner Abadie.
Sylvia loved her family, her friends, her sports and especially her furry companion, Brutus.
Visitation was held on Dec. 2, 2021, at Burns-Kish Funeral Home in Munster, Indiana, with a graveside service following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.