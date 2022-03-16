Charlene McDevitt
COLUMBIA CITY — Charlene M. McDevitt, age 69, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 9:32 p.m., on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West, Fort Wayne.
Born on Jan. 16, 1953, in Cumberland, Maryland, she was the daughter of John Clark and Janet (Salkheld) Lumpkins.
Charlene attended Arundel High School, Gambrills, Maryland, and graduated with the Class of 1971. She then attended Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold, Maryland.
On April 3, 1971, she married Nicholas McDevitt, in Severn, Maryland.
Charlene worked at Bond Flex Rubber Company until its closing in 2002. She then went to work her dream job at Peabody Library, until her retirement in 2016.
Charlene attended Grace Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed reading, delivering books to the homebound and to the Senior Center. Charlene also loved spending time with her family, attending her grandsons’ sporting events, cooking and baking. In addition, Charlene was a huge Indianapolis Colts and Penn State fan.
Survivors include her husband, Nicholas McDevitt, of Columbia City; son, Scott (Brandy) McDevitt, of Columbia City; grandsons, Noah McDevitt and Gabriel McDevitt, both of Columbia City; mother-in-law, Jean McDevitt, of Columbia City; and cousin, Ed (Fatha) Clark of Breezewood, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service for Charlene will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday March 16, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling from 9:30-11:30 am.
Memorial contributions in memory of Charlene may be made to Peabody Library.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest register.
