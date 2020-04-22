COLUMBIA, Ohio — Matthew J. Gonzales, age 45, of Columbia, Ohio, passed away at 5:32 p.m., on Monday, April 20, 2020, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio.
He was an owner/operator truck driver, driving for Kopf Leasing, Inc., of Elkhart, Indiana, for the last 20 years.
Matt enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, camping in his RV, attending NASCAR races, and spending time with his family and his kitties, Boo and Patches.
He was a kind and loving man, who enjoyed bringing family together at his home, and would give the shirt off his back to help out anybody who would need it.
Matthew J. Gonzales was born on Dec. 11, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Juan O. and Maudie M. (Hatfield) Gonzales.
Matthew is also survived by his companion of 13 years, Cindy Sparkman; his children, Logan Jenkot, of Columbia, Angel Gonzales, of Angola, Indiana, and Tyler Gonzales, of Florida; his stepchildren, Ashley (Michael) Haviland, of Pendelton, California, and T.J. Sparkman and his companion, Alyssa Willis, of Shipshewana, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jacob Haviland and K.C. Willis; his siblings, Stan (Janice) Rice, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Scott Rice, of Montpelier, Juanita (Terry) Mocherman, of Hamilton, Indiana, Marcella (Frankie) Mullins, of Columbia, Regina (John) Phipps, of Angola, Juan (Heather) Gonzales, of Angola, Carrie (Tim) Miller, of Edon, Ohio, Amanda Ross, of Cincinnati, Ohio, John Armstrong, of Middletown, Ohio, and Joshua Gonzales, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his mother, Maudie Armstrong, of Columbia; his in-laws, William and Marjorie Abbott, of Foley, Alabama; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Jen Abbott, of Ashley, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Gonzales; two brothers, Kevin Rice and Frank Rice Jr.; and his stepfather, Dale Armstrong.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services and interment will be private, with Greg Taylor officiating.
Interment will take place at Columbia Cemetery.
Krill Funeral Service, Edon, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials are requested to the family.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
