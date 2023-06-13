ANGOLA — Roger L. Hague, 84, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Roger was born on Jan. 29, 1939, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Lee E. and Lillian (Wilks) Hague. They preceded him in death.
Living for many years in Angola, Indiana, he had worked and retired from Angola State Bank.
He was a member of Flint United Methodist Church and attended LaGrange First Church of God.
He was also a member of Orland American Legion Post #423 and Orland Lions Club and was a former member of the Orland Volunteer Fire Department and Magic Squares Dance Club.
Mr. Hague was a United States Army veteran.
On Oct. 2, 1960, he married Janice L. Shuman at their home in Angola, Indiana. Mrs. Hague preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 2016.
Surviving are his two daughters, Lucretia (Steve) Shank, of Angola, Indiana, and Lorene (John) Dougherty, of Nappanee, Indiana; five grandchildren, Sarah (David) Maas, Emma (Christopher) Gatchell, James Dougherty, Lee (Lydia) Dougherty and Jacob Dougherty; two great-grandchildren, Callie Gatchell and Adalyn Dougherty; his companion, Nancy Hopper, of LaGrange, Indiana; and his siblings, Lucy (Jim) Miner, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, Becky (Carl) Jackson, of Kendallville, Indiana, Steve (Beth) Hague, of Leo, Indiana, and Marilyn (Jerry) Shatzer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 6-8 p.m., at LaGrange First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the church, with visitation time one hour prior to the service.
Pastors Rick Laskowski and J.L. Horton will officiate the service.
Military rites will be given following the service at the church.
Burial will take place privately at a later date at Flint Cemetery in rural Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to either Flint United Methodist Church, LaGrange First Church of God, or Gideons International.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.