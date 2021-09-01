KIMMELL — Doris E. Price, 91 of Kimmell, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Columbia City, Indiana.
She was born on May 14, 1930, in South Bend, Indiana, to Charles and Lavon (Fulk) Wysong.
Doris married Thad Price on Jan. 31, 1954. He died on March 21, 2016.
Doris is survived by her sons, Tony (Julianne) Price, of Albion, William (Danielle) Price, of Kimmell; brother, Max Wysong, of Florida; sister, Beverly (Marvey) Sponhauer, of Ligonier; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Doris was a homemaker and worked at the post office for many years.
She was a member of Sparta Church of Christ.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
