Ermal Triplett, 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: August 10, 2021 @ 1:40 am
