AUBURN — Joseph “Joe” Roland Nadeau, 78, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday April 20, 2021, at his home.
Joe was born on April 20, 1943, in Bucksport, Maine, a son of the late Alcide and Margarite Nadeau.
Joe was a graduate of Bucksport High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Army, serving from 1961-1964.
Joe had worked in the restaurant and food service industry for many years and had worked for Emge Packing, where he spent 27 years serving his territory of Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan, and then he went to work for Stanz Food Service of South Bend.
Joe was also a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge and Garrett American Legion Post 178.
He is survived by two sons, Mark Nadeau, of Key West, Florida, and Michael Nadeau, of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Shelley (Dan Ohlemacher) Nadeau, of Auburn; sisters, Marie Nadeau, of Auburn, Maine, and Annette Nadeau-Boucher, of Crawfordsville; grandchildren, Danielle Nadeau, McKenzie Nadeau and Ali Ohlemacher; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Campbell, Gage Boyles and Macy Boyles; and great-great-grandchild, Keegan Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Louise Nadeau, in 2018.
A funeral service with military honors for Joe will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with visitation from noon to 3 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Pastor Martin Garcia will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Moose Lodge or Garrett American Legion Post 178.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
