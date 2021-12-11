ANGOLA — Ronald E. Spade, age 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home with his family at his side.
Ron was born on Oct. 8, 1936, in Orland, Indiana, to Emery and Gertrude (Collins) Spade. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Brighton High School in 1955, and later attended Taylor University.
Ron grew up on the family farm and was a farmer until he went to college. He later worked for Sealed Power Corporation in LaGrange, and was a manager for Sears & Roebuck in Kendallville. Ron retired as an Indiana Conservation Officer after 30 years of service. He also helped part-time at Jamestown Cemetery and Greenlawn Cemetery.
He was a longtime member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
He was a pilot, and enjoyed his time flying in his younger years. He enjoyed raising horses, riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, building homes and all types of construction and machine work.
Ron married Joeann Slone on Feb. 14, 1987, at Pleasant Lake, Indiana. She survives.
Survivors include his wife, Joeann Spade, of Angola, Indiana; three children, Diane (Greg) Wyant, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Nancy (Jeff) Ingram, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and David Spade, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three stepchildren, Steven (Regina) Mynhier, of Angola, Indiana, Debbie (Mike) Uhl, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Karen (Jeff) Champion, of Fremont, Indiana; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a brother, Herbert Spade, of LaGrange, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Spade, of Orland, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley (Spade) Gray; a brother, Allen Spade; a grandson, John McDaniel; and a sister-in-law, Carol Spade.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will follow the services at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or to Fairview Missionary Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
