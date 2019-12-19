ANGOLA — On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, Randall “Randy” Scott Riley passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59.
Randy was born on Jan. 12, 1960, in Salem, Ohio, to Donald and Patricia Riley.
Graduating from Salem High School in 1979, his career started at MCI in the mobile home business. He later started Leisure Life Financial Services.
He returned to Indianapolis in 1991, marrying Lisa E. Holloway in September 1994.
They welcomed a son, Hayden Scott, in August 2000.
He made a career change in 2012, heading up to Barton Lake RV in Fremont, Indiana, to become their sales manager.
Randy’s infectious laugh, bright red hair, crazy sense of humor, devotion to his son, loyalty to friends, and generosity to all, will be greatly missed.
Randy was preceded in death by his daughter, Ada Elizabeth; and his father, Don.
He is survived by his son, Hayden; mother, Pat; sister, Susan; brothers, Rohn and Robert; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; Hayden’s mother, Lisa; and many devoted friends and business associates across the Midwest.
Due to the sudden nature of Randy’s passing, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund set up for expenses, or to Indiana Donor Network.
Please visit www.randysriley.weebly.com for details on the celebration of life gatherings, donation specifics and other information.
