MICHIGAN CITY — Harry Hayes Johnson, 93, died on March 6, 2021, at Rittenhouse Village, Michigan City, Indiana.
Born in Saginaw, Michigan, he was the youngest child of the late Hayes and Charlotte Johnson.
Harry graduated from Garfield High School and later from Rose Polytechnic in Terre Haute, Indiana.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and after graduating from Rose he went to work for Northern Indiana Public Service Company, where he held several Senior Management roles in Angola, Goshen, LaPorte and Michigan City, Indiana.
Harry was very involved in numerous community voluntary leadership activities, where he was committed to expanding the economic development and quality of life in every community in which he lived.
Retiring from NIPSCO after 37 years, he continued to be involved in several non-for-profit organizations, including Chairman of Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and a Board role at Parents and Friends Inc., in LaPorte County.
He married June L. (Murray) in 1951, also from Terre Haute, Indiana, and until her passing in 2009, they enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, playing bridge, euchre and bowling. Harry was always active, enjoying many sports, including basketball and track in college and later tennis, handball, racket ball and golf. At 90-plus, you might have found him doing his daily workout in his basement.
Harry is survived by one son, Robert H. (Rosanne) Johnson, of Angola, Indiana; three grandchildren, Lindsay (Cory) Ziegler, of Plymouth, Minnesota, Bradley (Amber), of Angola, Indiana, and Mitchell, of Angola, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Anna and Abigail Ziegler; sister, Irene Plant, of Terre Haute, Indiana; and companion, Ina Tite.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayes and Charlotte Johnson; son, Richard M.; and two sisters, Betty (Floyd) Henson and Jean (Everett) Frazier.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Geisen Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 at 12:30 p.m., until the time of service at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Nancy Nichols officiating.
Burial will take place at Swan Lake Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
To sign online guestbook or leave condolences, please visit www.carlislefh.com.
