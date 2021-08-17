EDON, Ohio — Nola Ruth Sutton, age 92, of rural Edon, Ohio, passed away at 2:06 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, due to her failing health in recent months.
Mrs. Sutton was a 1947 graduate of Edon High School.
She was a devoted homemaker and was an avid reader and loved to cook and crochet.
Nola Ruth Sutton was born on Oct. 28, 1928, in Northwest Township near Edon, the daughter of Charles Franklin and Elda Electa (Norrick) Miller.
She married Jack D. Sutton on Dec. 22, 1948, in Metz, Indiana. and he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2016.
Survivors include her five children, Mary L. (Bill) Bickel, of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Duane A. Sutton, of Edon, Larry D. (Peggy) Sutton, of Shortsville, New York, Ellen Kaye (Byron) Beck, of Auburn, Indiana, and Michael L. Sutton, of Edon; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one brother, William (Linda) Miller, of Bryan, Ohio.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donald Sutton; five brothers, Robert, Raymond, Everett, Martin and Harold Miller; and two sisters, Sara Miller and Dorothy Brandeberry.
Visitation will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m.
Services will follow at 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating.
Interment will be at Columbia Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
