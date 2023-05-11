ANGOLA — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael John Stowe “Mikey,” 77, who departed this world on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Florida.
Mike was born on Sept. 9, 1945, in Connecticut.
He was preceded in death by parents, Herbert John Stowe and Irene Stowe; and beloved son, Troy Stowe.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Diane Stowe; his sons, Michael Stowe and his fiancé, Michele Jones, and John Stowe and his wife, Melissa; and daughter, Shelly Stowe; as well as his grandchildren, Aubrey, Josh, Kolton, Jared and Lauren; and great-grandchildren, Marleigh and Braelynn.
Mike served his country honorably; he was a United States Navy Vietnam veteran.
Mike will be dearly missed by family and friends and all who knew him.
A private service to celebrate his life will be held in his memory.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.