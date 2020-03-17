AUBURN — Patricia A. Rickels, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, and a former long-time resident of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Auburn, Indiana.
Patricia was born March 24, 1939, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late
Elmer and Alice (Robinson) Hosler.
She married Donald B. Rickels on Oct. 13, 1961, in Defiance, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2016.
Pat worked at Vagabond Village in the kitchen, for nearly 50 years.
She attended Hicksville Nazarene Church.
Pat enjoyed traveling, baking and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her three children, Terry (Cheryl) Rickels of Holgate, Ohio, Kathy (Bill)
Eddleman of Auburn, Indiana, and Randy Rickels, of Defiance, Ohio; three grandchildren,
Vanessa VanKirk, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Kyle VanKirk, of Garrett, Indiana, and Nathan
VanKirk, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Kayla Sanchez, Caden
VanKirk, Damien VanKirk, Mason VanKirk and Rilynn Terry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and one son-in-law, Thomas VanKirk.
Visitation for Patricia A. Rickels will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood Chapel, 230 E. Elm St., Sherwood.
Funeral services for Patricia will begin at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home,
with Pastor Robert Knapp officiating.
Interment will follow at Sherwood Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions
be directed to Breast Cancer Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
