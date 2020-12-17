WOLF LAKE — Doris Ann Ott, 89, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, Indiana.
She was born in Noble County, Indiana, on Feb. 13, 1931, to Grover and Bernice (Stump) Schlabach. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Wolf Lake.
Doris was married to Kenneth Ott in South Whitley, Indiana, on Sept. 11, 1948. Kenneth preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2019, surviving on love for more than 71 years of marriage.
She worked as a stocker for G.E. for 34 years, and also worked at Walkers Restaurant, Essex and Monsanto.
Doris was a member of Merriam Christian Chapel Church, Wolf Lake V.F.W #4717 Auxiliary and Noble Township Fire Department Auxiliary.
Doris is survived by four children, Jerry (Denise) Ott, Betty (Steven) Lotter, Patricia (Tim) Emely and Robert "Bob" Ott; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sherry (Eytcheson) Ott; and four brothers, Calvin, Adrian, Robert and Albert Schlabach.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at noon, with calling two hours prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Send online notes to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
