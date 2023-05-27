AUBURN — Helen Loretta Voirol was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on Monday, May 22, 2023, at age 65.
She was born to Opal and Zack Fugate on Oct. 19, 1957.
Helen married Christopher Voirol on May 29, 2011, in Corunna, Indiana.
She faithfully worked for Betz Nursing Home for 23 years.
She brought much joy to this world with her infectious laugh and bigger than life personality. She will be remembered with a Pepsi in her hand and a smile on her face.
She is survived by her loving husband and special son, Mark; her sons, Scott and Sabrina Fugate, of Hudson, Indiana, and their children, Autumn (Ethan) Boyer, Scottie Jr. (Haley) Fugate, Brianna (Jessie) LePoly and Haley (Josh) Gibson, Josh and Megan Willoughby, of Georgia, and Todd and Jaime Bailey and daughter, Lilly, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her stepdaughters, Rachel and Brian Auman and son, Kain, of St. Joe, Indiana, Tiffany Voirol, Carson Moore and son, Avery, of Hamilton, Indiana, Katie Voiral and Mark Kerr, of San Antonio, Texas; her great-niece and nephew, Natti and Brian Dowden; and sisters, Joyce Cook, Anita Rhodes, Lola Claire and Mary Maggert. She leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Ruddel Fugate and John Fugate; and sister, Beatrice McPherson.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to the family to help with expenses.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn are assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.