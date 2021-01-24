COLUMBIA CITY — Herbert Lester “Herb” Brandt, 69, of rural Larwill, died at 11:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is in charge of arrangements.
