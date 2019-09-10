AUBURN — Francis L. Bell, 75, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.
He was born May 19, 1945, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Russell and Eileen (Gothrup) Bell. They preceded him in death.
Francis was a 1963 graduate of Hartford City High School.
He married Judy Shaffer on Aug. 9, 1965, in Hartford City, and she survives in Auburn.
Francis worked for Indiana Bell telephone company and then for AT&T telephone company, retiring after 30 years of service.
Francis was instrumental in starting the Flying Model Club in Auburn.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Mike Cole, of Auburn; son, Brian Bell, of Auburn; and two grandchildren, Dominick Bell, of Auburn, and Dalton Bell, of Auburn.
Private family services have taken place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.