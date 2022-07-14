ANGOLA — Mary E. Crawford, 78, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.
She was born on April 8, 1944, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Vern and Esther (Grate) Denison.
Mary was a member of Fremont Moose Lodge #2387 and the Ladies Auxiliary of Fremont American Legion Post #257.
Surviving Mary are her children, Michele (Tim Hufnagle) Hoover, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Kirk (Kelly) Crawford, of Snowlake, Indiana, John (Sondra) Crawford II, of Angola, Indiana, Pam (Ervin) Ritchie, of Orland, Indiana, Randy (Lornie Danning) Crawford, of Angola, Indiana, and Lynn (Maury) Finnerman, of Schoolcraft, Michigan; a sister, Judy Hart ,of Kendallville, Indiana; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Terry Crawford; two sisters, Eunice Miller and Katie Trattles; and three brothers, Bill Denison, Dale Denison and Ralph Randall.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN.
The Rev. Steve Altman will officiate the services.
Burial will take place following the services in Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Mary’s memory to Fremont Moose Lodge #2387, 2051 Toledo St., Fremont, IN 46737
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.