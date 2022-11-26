COLUMBIA CITY — Charlene Mae Metcalf, 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 6:45 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where she had been a resident since 2012.
Born on May 31, 1933, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Dalton Price Beard and Ruth Mae (Coyle) Beard. Growing up in Columbia City, she graduated from Columbia City High School.
She began her work career at Kroger in Columbia City. After high school, she began working in the office of an automotive parts manufacturer. In 1961, she moved to San Jose, California, becoming a furniture buyer for 10 years with White Front Stores, with locations in Oakland and Los Angeles. There she met her husband, Billy Ray Metcalf, and the two were wed on June 15, 1974.
She worked part-time for the Lodi City Clerk’s Office until 1979, when the couple purchased the retail store, Pine Street Bare Furniture, in Lodi, California. She continued her skills of not only buying and selling but also finishing the furniture for their customers.
Billy died on Jan. 7, 1996, and Charlene continued to run the furniture store until 1998, it was sold. In 2005, she moved back to Columbia City.
She enjoyed golf, serving as the President of the Women’s Golf Club of Castle Oaks, California, in 1996-1997, and was a member of Soroptimist International, working to empower women. She liked to fish, watch any type of sports, or just enjoy their home at the Camanche Reservoir.
Surviving are a stepson, John Metcalf, of Palmdale, California; a step-grandchild, Jake Metcalf, of Acton, California; nieces and nephews, Barbara (James) Lambert, of Fort Wayne, Karen Spichiger, of Oakbrook, Illinois, Brian (Trisha) Beard, of Estill, South Carolina, Kim (Brad) Nelson, of Columbia City, and Brent (Ladonna) Beard, of Columbia City; a sister-in-law, Elaine Beard, of Columbia City; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Argyle and Marion Beard; a sister-in-law, Betty Beard; and a nephew, Eugene Beard.
A private family service at South Park Annex Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Charlene’s honor are to the American Lung Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.