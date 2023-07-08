COLUMBIA CITY — Jay Frank Emley, 74, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 2:40 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he was admitted on Thursday.
Born on Feb. 19, 1949, in Huntington, Indiana, he was a son of the late J. Frank and Mary Alice (Allred) Emley. Growing up in northern Huntington County, he completed Clear Creek Elementary School and graduated from Huntington High School in 1967.
On Aug. 7, 1993, he married Gloria Jean Hart. They became residents of Whitley County where they would forever have their home.
Gloria passed on Jan. 4, 2007, and was laid to rest at Clear Creek Cemetery in Huntington County.
Jay was a lifelong farmer and served many years as the treasurer and caretaker for the Clear Creek Cemetery in Huntington County until his passing. Outside of farming, he first worked with Schacht Rubber Company in Huntington. Earning a refrigeration technician certificate, he went to work for Rader Refrigeration. He completed his working career with his brother’s company, Specialty Engineering in Huntington, with more than 10 years of service.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, the NRA, and the Harold Breakfast Club. He had a love for life, spending time outdoors, in his barn, or on the farm with family and friends while always enjoying chips and a beer. He was a lover of farm shows, gardening, and making wine. He spent countless hours mowing and maintaining the Clear Creek Cemetery. He will be missed.
Surviving are two daughters, Micky S. (Chad) Gerrard, of Andrews and Sandra (Greg) Sands, of Hamilton; a stepdaughter, Angela N. (Travis) Hammond, of Columbia City; stepsons, Adam (Julie) Hendryx, of Huntington and Shaun (Katie) Hendryx, of St. Petersburg, Florida; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Terry (Teresa) Emley, of St Cloud, Minnesota, Richard (Suzanne) Emley, of Huntington and Roger (Penny) Emley, of Roann.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Clear Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Jay’s honor may be made to Clear Creek Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
