SHIPSHEWANA — Enos B. Miller, 78, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away at 11:26 a.m., on April 2, 2023, Palm Sunday, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, while surrounded by his family.
Enos was a life-long Shipshewana, Indiana, resident. He was born on April 30, 1944, in LaGrange County, to Ben and Katie (Glick) Miller.
He married Viola Wagler in Montgomery, and they celebrated 48 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife; a son, Kevin (Diane) Wagler; grandson, Seth (Lauren) Wagler; great-grandchildren, Ayla and Wrenyn Wagler; daughter, Linda Miller; son, Randy Miller; his siblings, Harvey (Rachel) Miller, Rose Graber, Ada Miller, Chris Miller and Lizzy (William) Yoder; sister-in-law, Edna May (Ezra) Bontrager; and brother-in-law, Ervin Yoder. Also surviving is the beloved family house dog, Tiny, a miniature Yorkie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Atlee Miller; sister, Amanda Yoder; two brothers-in-law, Joni Graber and Sam Miller; and sister-in-law, Lorene Miller.
Enos had worked most of his working years in different RV factories.
He spent a lifetime coon hunting, raising and racing standardbred horses, and golfing. He enjoyed being outside and working on his passions. Enos loved to smile and laugh, appreciated telling a good story, watching a good game of basketball or baseball, and spending time with his family and friends.
His laughter and humor brought out the best in people. We will all miss his smile, presence, and love. Rest in peace with God.
Visitation is scheduled from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at First Mennonite Church, 203 E. Lawrence St., Middlebury.
There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 10 a.m., funeral service on Thursday, April 6, 2023, also at the church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Phil Yoder.
Burial will take place at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.