CORUNNA — Christopher Karn, 61, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Waterloo, Indiana.
He was born on May 21, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ronald and Sherri (Scanlon) Karn. They have both passed away. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Coltlyn Karn.
Chris was a truck driver and in his spare time he liked riding his Harleys and wrenching on trucks and motorcycles. He was also a veteran of the U.S Navy.
He is survived by two sons, Karl Westen Karn and Jordan (Brandi Coleman) Moore, both of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; two grandchildren, Alexis Moore and Layla Moore; three sisters, Lisa Karn, of Auburn, Jackie Butler, of Fort Wayne and Robin Clifford, of Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Quiet Night Hall, 1710 Wayne St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Memorials may be given in Christopher’s name to Quiet Knight, P.O. Box 701, Auburn, IN 46706.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
