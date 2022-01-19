COLUMBIA CITY — Celinda "Cindy" Land, 78, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Born on Feb. 26, 1943, in Allen County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Gerald and Helen (Maggart) Dinius.
A lifelong resident of Columbia City, Cindy attended Columbia City Joint High School and married John E. Biggs Sr. in 1975.
After John passed in 1999, she married James "Mike" Land.
Cindy worked for Fox Preducts for more than 17 years, retiring in 2005.
Cindy was an avid reader, but loved the outdoors as well. She loved fishing, especially for salmon, and over the years had enjoyed hunting as well. She had a green thumb and tended to many flowers and garden beds over the years. Always finding something to do to keep her busy, Cindy was crafty, made many quilts for all her family and all her grandchildren.
She will be remembered for being giving and thoughtful.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Land; daughters, Dawn (Roger) Roberts and Lisa Roberts; stepdaughter, Tracy Lotz; stepson, Cory Land; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents; and a husband; Cindy was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Dinius.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating.
Her service may also be watched live through Facebook on DeMoney-Grimes Live page beginning at 1:55 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Make A Wish Foundation.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Cindy's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
