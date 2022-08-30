ANGOLA — Maxine Morley, 99, passed away at her home on Crooked Lake, Indiana, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, with her daughters at her side. She was nine days away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Maxine was a homemaker most of her life. She was married to Alvin Fisher and then Bob Morley.
Maxine had a zest for life. She traveled from Alaska, to Hawaii, to the Appalachian Mountains. She camped in the Adirondacks, whitewater rafted down the New River, when she was 80 years old, swam in the Dead Sea, climbed up Dunn River Falls in Jamaica, rode a camel in Egypt, walked where Jesus walked in Jerusalem, got lost while alone at the airport in Spain, visited the Indian tribes in the Dakotas, and spent many winters traveling all over Florida, spending time with many friends.
Maxine is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Smith, of Mentor, Ohio, Lee (Jack Ormiston) Kohlmeier, of Crooked Lake, Indiana, Gina (Paul) Miller, of Sarasota, Florida; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Fisher, of Fremont, Indiana. She has seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Morley; son, Don Fisher; parents, Clyde and Vivialeen (Ulmer) Brooks; sisters, Mary Ellen Lemmon and Nancy Smith; son-in-law, Harry Smith; and stepchildren, Mac Morley and Jan Morley Wilson.
Maxine’s life will be celebrated at Fairview Missionary Church at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, with Pastor Jake Shipe officiating.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be sent to Lakota Waldorf School, P.O. Box 527, Kyler, SD 57752.
Burial will be at Edon Cemetery, Edon, Ohio.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
