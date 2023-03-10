FORT WAYNE — Michael Dean Walters, 60, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with his family at his side.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1962, in Kendallville. His father was Kenneth Walters. His mother is Sandra (Kelham) Ruen, of Huntertown.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Phyllis Walters; stepfather, Donald Ruen; and his best friend and cousin, Ed Walters.
Michael was a U.S. Army veteran. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Expert Hand Grenade, Rifle Sharp Shooter and Army Commendation Medal.
He worked at Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne and Auburn Packaging and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet (Cox) Walters; mother, Sandra (Kelham) Ruen; two sisters, Elizabeth (Chris) Tropp and Mary (Joshua) Ware; six children, William (Nicole) Walters, Caitlyn Walters, Erin (Logan) Peel, Joshua (Mary) Ware, Amanda (Matt) Gardenour and Jonathan Ware; nine grandchildren, Morgan Ware, Emma Ware, Logan Ware, Brayden Gardenour, Austin Gardenour, Colten Gardenour, Aria Jordan, Lucia Peel and Amara Walters.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday March 16, 2023, at Waynedale Baptist Church, 633 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Waynedale.
Calling is Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials may be given in memory of Michael, to ProMedica Hospice, 2720 DuPont Commerce Court, #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
