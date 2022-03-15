FREMONT — Joseph Vernard Shively, age 90, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on March 23, 1931, on the family farm in Spurlington, Kentucky. His parents were Garland and Essie (Wise) Shively.
He was raised in Steuben County, Indiana, graduating from Hamilton High School in 1949.
He later enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1952, serving until 1955. He attended basic training in Camp Pickett, Virginia, then was sent to El Paso, Texas, for surgical school. After this, he went to medical school in San Antonio Texas. The Army then sent him to Chicago, Illinois, for veterinary school. After his training, he drove to Seattle, Washington, and boarded a ship to Korea. On his way, the Korean War was declared over and he was dropped off in Alaska. He reported to Whittier, Alaska, and was assigned as an Army food inspector, stationed at Camp Richardson in Anchorage. After a 30-day leave, he drove from Seattle to Palmer, Alaska, where he then worked as a dairy inspector. During this time, he met Wanda Kauffeld after her arrival in Alaska to teach school.
Joe later married Wanda Kauffeld on Feb. 12, 1955, in Palmer, Alaska, and they were together for more than 67 years.
After leaving Alaska in 1955, they moved to Steuben County, Indiana, to farm and raise chickens, pigs and turkeys. Later, they started raising cattle (crossbred and purebred Simmental) and sold club (show) calves at auctions for 19 years. He was also very active with the Steuben County 4-H Fair. Joe’s best memories of farming were when the calves he raised became champions at various fairs throughout the state. Shively Farms also had a farrow to finish pig operation and harvested hay, corn and soybeans, in farming more than a thousand acres in the surrounding area.
Joe received real estate training in 1991, and was a real estate agent working for Bayview Realty and Anchor Realty for many years.
He was a former president of the local Farm Bureau Membership in Fremont. He was a longtime member of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257, Fremont Moose Lodge, Angola Elks Lodge and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Joe and Wanda enjoyed 25 wonderful years wintering in Lake Placid, Florida. He was a member of the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, Lake Placid Elks Lodge and Lake Placid American Legion Post # 25.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Essie Shively; his sister, Norma Jean Worthington; a brother, James Shively; a son, Gregory Michael Shively; a grandson, Stephen Chad Shively; and an infant son at birth.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Shively; his children, Victoria (David) Foster, of Fremont, Indiana, Steven (Deniese) Shively, of Fremont, Indiana, Tandy (Lee) Paarlberg, of Greenfield, Indiana, Laurie (Ron) Sellers, of Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana, and Jeff Shively, of Lake James, Angola, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, Tyler Foster, Michael and wife, Brandi Foster, Megan (Foster) and husband, Brandon Dunn, Rae (Shively) and husband, Toby Calderwood, Jeremy Shively, Dru (Bishop) and husband, Jim Leslie, Eric Paarlberg, Matthew Paarlberg, Tara Paarlberg, Logan and wife, Kennedy Sellers, Ashton Sellers, Rachael (Shively) and husband, Bradley Ball, and Brooklynn Shively; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A Scripture service will be held at 7 p.m., on Friday, at Beams Funeral Home.
There will also be one hour of visitation on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., prior to Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, Indiana.
Joe will be laid to rest at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Military Honors will be conducted by Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257 Color Guard.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Greg Shively Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Chad Shively Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
