ANGOLA — Allan W. Hentzell Sr., 66, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Nov, 16, 1954, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Arthur and Zelma (Nelson) Hentzell.
Allan worked at the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Angola, before retiring. He was on the Angola Fire Department in his early years and was an EMT for the Steuben County EMS for many years.
He enjoyed golfing and traveling. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Allan is survived by his sons, Allan Hentzell Jr., of Waterloo, Indiana, Chris Hentzell, of Angola, Indiana, and Frank (Lily) Sullivan, of Auburn, Indiana; his long-time companion of 25 years, Sharlla Zimmerman, of Angola, Indiana; and brother, David Hentzell, of Detroit, Michigan. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Alexis, Paige, Becca and Allanah; and his great-grandson, Oaklyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Wickizer; and sister, Sheila Sattison.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Bartlett officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Angola Fire Department or to Steuben County EMS.
Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.