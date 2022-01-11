ANGOLA — Jack D. Lovell Sr., of Angola, Indiana, passed peacefully with his family surrounding him on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1931, to Bert and Helen Lovell. He lived his early years in Randolph County, in a home outside of Winchester, Indiana.
A 1950 McKinley High School graduate, he enrolled in the U.S. Navy, honorably serving from 1951-1955, during the Korean War, on the USS Shasta and USS Prevail.
He met the love of his life, Marita Coddington in church in Winchester, Indiana, in 1947, when she was 14 and he was 16. They sang a duet together at church during high school. They were married on Dec. 27, 1952, and celebrated their 66th anniversary in 2018.
As a young man, he played basketball and participated in his church youth group. Jack had a natural curiosity and loved life. He was an avid fisherman, and woodworker. He loved sports, music of all kinds, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. He loved words and saw humor in life. Jack was extremely loyal, loving, honest, and devoted to his family. His family and friends describe him as a wonderful brother, dad, grandpa, father-in-law and friend.
The family moved to the Angola area in 1960, where Jack worked two jobs to support the family until all four children were in school. He was a flooring installer, and worked for more than 25 years at Moore Business Forms in Angola, until his retirement. He served many years as the statistician for the basketball team at Tri-State University. He enjoyed working a few years after retirement as a shopkeeper at the Curtis Apple Orchard. He and Marita worked together drawing the overlays for the aerial parcel maps for the Steuben County auditor.
Surviving are his four children, Connie (Brant) Kaufman, of Angola, Jack Douglas (Gayle) Lovell Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida, Kimberly (Rick) Meyers, of Angola and Sheryl (Les) Neal, of West Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Barbara Martin Hobe Sound, of Florida; and brother, Don (Kathy) Lovell, of Winchester, Indiana; grandchildren, Joe (Angela) Kaufman, David (Jamie) Boucher, Heather Kaufman Perry, Jessica (Don) Stith, James (Saira) Boucher, Kyle (Amelia Greene) Kaufman, Elizabeth Koomler, Sarah Koomler, Haley (TJ) Helwig and Jared Neal; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marita; parents; sister, Betty Hinn; and grandsons, Robbie Boucher and Brett Neal.
A service will be held at Angola Church of the Nazarene at a later date.
Pastor Tony Baker will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
