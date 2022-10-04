GARRETT — Richard “Dick” L. Baughman, age 75, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, to Robert and Wilma (Kiess) Baughman.
Mr. Baughman honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.
He married Margaret “Midge” Jennings on Aug. 5, 1967, at the Butler Church of Christ in Butler. She resides in Garrett.
Dick worked for General Electric in Fort Wayne for 32 ½ years, retiring in 1997.
He was a member of Garrett American Legion Post 178, the Butler Eagles and he was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, 55 years, Midge Baughman, of Garrett; sons and daughter-in-law, Lance Baughman, of Garrett and Chad and Brandi Baughman, of Garrett; four grandchildren, Reid Baughman, Reagan Baughman, Bret Baughman and Kail Baughman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen and Donna Baughman, of Lake James and David and Cher Baughman, of Auburn; and niece, Danielle Van Atta, of Hicksville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family graveside services with military honors will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett, IN 46738 and DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
