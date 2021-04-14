LAGRANGE — Madison J. Estridge-Plew, 23, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1997, to Scott A. and Deborah S. (Shoup) Estridge.
On July 3, 2018, she married Nathaniel Plew in Avilla, Indiana. Nathaniel survives her in LaGrange.
Madison was a homemaker and an amazing mother to her two daughters.
Along with her husband, Nathaniel, survivors include her two daughters; Evie Rose Plew and Aria Ellaine Plew, both at home; her parents, Scott A. and Deborah S. Estridge, of Avilla, Indiana; maternal grandparents, Lyle and Sherry Shoup, of Montpelier, Ohio; paternal grandfather, Jim Estridge, of Kendallville, Indiana; two sisters, Cassidy Estridge, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Sydney Estridge, of Gas City, Indiana; and a brother, Ben Estridge, of Kendallville, Indiana.
Madison was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Velma Sue Estridge; and her beloved dog, Zoey.
Madison’s wishes were to be cremated and private family services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana.
