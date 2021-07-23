Joyce E. McKee, 79, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 23, 2021 @ 1:59 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.