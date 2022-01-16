FORT WAYNE — Judith Ann Freiburger, 86, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, Judith was a daughter of the late Orville Fruth and Doris Rogalski.
Judith was a teachers aid at Wayne High School in the Special Education Department.
She enjoyed her time at the lakes and loved quilting.
Surviving are her children, Jan (Craig Hamilton) Himmelein and Douglas (Valerie Cook) Swartz; grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa) Himmelein, Kelli McCain and Daniel (Malorie) Himmelein; great-grandchildren, Aubury, Brady, Peter and Evelyn; and siblings, Jay and Jerry Fruth.
A Memorial Service is being planned for the spring of 2022.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
