KENDALLVILLE — Mark Jerome Smith, age 56, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
Mark was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Howard John Smith and Roberta Jean (Coffey) Smith. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Dekalb High School in 1982, and was employed in the past as a plumber.
He married Rebecca Kay Werts on Sept. 9, 1989, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
Mark loved hunting, fishing, farming and raising cattle. When he was younger, he loved working alongside his dad on their farm in DeKalb County.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Smith, of Kendallville; daughter, Ruth Smith, of Kendallville; brothers, Thomas and Esther Smith, of Dowagiac, Michigan, Timothy and Margaret “Meg” Smith, of Wolcottville, Michael and Kathy Smith, of St. Joe and Matthew and Jessica Smith, of Kendallville; sisters, Christine Smith, of Kendallville, Catherine and Mark Runion, of Fishers, Mary and Michael Troyer, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Rita Cornett, of Eaton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, IN 46793, with visitation an hour prior to the Funeral Mass.
Fr. Vincent Joseph will officiate the Mass.
Burial will follow the Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Smith family.
Arrangements entrusted Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
